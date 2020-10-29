Big supermarket stops all non-essential product promotions due to Covid-19

Aldi Ireland has announced the postponement all non-essential product Specialbuy promotions on sale in the ‘middle aisles’.

Aldi says they have been fully supportive of the Government’s actions to combat COVID-19, and have been at the forefront of the retail response to the pandemic, keeping supply chains open and food supplies moving throughout.

The Level 5 measures which were introduced on October 21, restrict the sale of non-essential products. The chain says the decision follows further clarification from the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation regarding the classification of essential and non-essential retail.

An Aldi statement said Specialbuy offers on essential products, such as Christmas food, beverage and DIY will continue to go on sale each Thursday and Sunday for our valued customers to ensure they can access the essential products they need.

Commenting, Niall O’Connor, Aldi Group Managing Director, said:

“While we understand customers may be disappointed that they will not be able to purchase previously advertised Specialbuy offers at this time, I would like to thank them for their understanding and patience. We are working hard to reschedule these fantastic products once restrictions are lifted to ensure everyone can get everything they need for Christmas in Aldi.”

Aldi says it has implemented a series of safety measures across its 144 Irish stores.