LATEST: New cases of Covid-19 in Laois but the incidence has fallen

Eleven new cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Laois but the incidence of the virus in the county has begun to dip according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,902 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 28th October, the HPSC has been notified of 866 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 60,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

428 are men / 438 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

242 in Dublin, 166 in Cork, 56 in Donegal, 54 in Galway, 44 in Meath and the remaining 304 cases are spread across another 20 counties. FULL TABLE AT END OF STORY.

There were 11 new cases in Laois which continues a trend of low double-digit rises in the county over the past week. The figures also show that the incidence of the virus has fallen to 230.2 in the past two weeks on the back of 195 cases.

As of 2pm today 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 43 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “It is vitally important that if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you self-isolate and phone your GP for further advice.”

“Self-isolate means stay in your room and avoid contact with other members of your household. Doing this will protect those you live with by interrupting the chain of transmission.”

“I again appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons.”

The COVID-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit payment is for workers and the self-employed who cannot work in the short term because they have been medically certified to self-isolate or are ill due to COVID-19.