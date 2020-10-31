Covid-19: Fall in new cases but increase in elderly cases this Halloween

There is a big drop in the number of new cases of Covid-19 reported this Halloween day, however more older people are now catching the virus.

This Saturday October 31, there are five new cases in Laois, bringing the total so far for the county to 812.

There are 416 new cases for Ireland, reported by National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). There is now a total of 61,456* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There are also five more deaths announced, bringing the total so far in Ireland to 1,913.

Of the cases notified today; 87 are in Dublin, 62 in Cork, 41 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and the remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties including Laois.

186 are men / 230 are women, 64% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 34 years old.





As of 2pm today 320 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said cases are rising in people aged over 75.

“We are making progress in suppressing the current rise of COVID-19. Ireland is currently one of only four countries in the EU with a reduction in its 7-day incidence. Nationally, our reproductive number has reduced to about 1.0.

“We are working collectively to achieve suppression, but it is too early to ease our efforts. The incidence is decreasing in young adults but it continues to rise in those aged over 75. We have more to do but we are on the right track.”

The incidence in Laois of cases over the past 14 days, dropped today from 233.8 per 100,000 people, to 191.

Yesterday the Irish Prison Service confirmed five new cases at the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise. READ MORE.

The 14-day incidence for Ireland has fallen further to 268.7 cases per 100k population. This is on the back of more than 12,797 cases in the past two weeks.

However, a lot more will have to be achieved to suppress the virus again. NPHET says the lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

MORE COUNTY BY COUNTY FIGURES IN TABLE.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.