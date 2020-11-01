LATEST: New Covid-19 cases in Laois

Laois has recorded 7 new cases of Covid-19, according to today's figures.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 819.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,915 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 31st October the HPSC has been notified of 552 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 62,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

275 are men / 275 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

173 in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.

As of 2pm this Sunday, 330 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.