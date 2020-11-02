Latest: Covid-19 patient rise in Portlaoise hospital over the Halloween weekend 

The number of people with Covid-19 at Portlaoise hospital rose over the weekend while its sister hospitals in Kildare, Offaly and Dublin remain busy treating patients with the coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the HSE.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, finalised for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Sunday and published on Monday, November 2, shows that there are six people with Covid-19 at the Laois hospital. This is up by two on Friday. The new cases were confirmed on Saturday.

There was no suspected by the end of the weekend when the figures are filed with the HSE.

By 8pm on Sunday, ICU staff were caring for one patient who has fallen critically ill.

There was an improvement in the bed situation. There were three general beds and two ICU beds available to staff. The availability of ICU beds in the Laois hospital has been a rarity since the second virus wave began to hit.

Portlaoise hospital staff have been caring for people with Covid-19 every day since the middle of September.

The Laois hospital is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes hospitals in Kildare, Offaly and the capital.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore hospital now has 14 confirmed Covid-19 cases. One of its confirmed cases remains critically ill. There was one suspected cases in the Offaly hospital. Staff had no available ICU bed and 11 general beds by 8 pm.

There are now 29 people with the virus being treated at Naas General Hospital. Naas continues to have the second-highest number of confirmed cases of any hospital. It has six suspected cases one of whom is in critical care. None of the confirmed cases are in ICU.

The Kildare facility had no ICU bed and six generals bed when the HSE compiled the figures.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group. Tallaght is now the busiest hospital in Ireland treating Covid-19. It now has 30 confirmed cases and six suspected. It has two ICU beds and 33 general beds available. St James' has 11 confirmed and 15 suspected cases of Covid-19. It has 52 general beds and four critical care beds available. Both had patients in ICU.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals was 332 on Sunday. There were 121 suspected cases. Of these two categories, 56 people were receiving critical care - 28 are ventilated. There were two death in ICU on Sunday.