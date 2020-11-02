LATEST on Covid-19 in Laois: NPHET reports new cases jump back into double figures

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Laois has gone back into double figures which is a trend similar to the national picture of a continued rise in new cases but also a decease in the incidence.

This Monday, November 2, a further 18 new cases in Laois, bringing the total so far for the county to 838 the number of new cases.

Apart from the number of new cases, the 14-day incidence of the disease in the population is seen as a key way to measure of the spread of the virus. In Laois, the incidence is now 201.4 on the back of 171 cases since October 19.

The 14-day incidence for Ireland has also fallen further to 248 cases per 100k population. This is on the back of more than 11,808 cases in the past two weeks.

However, NPHET says the lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

Nationally, a further 767 new cases for Ireland were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). A total of 62,750* confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February. (*19 cases were denotified on Monday).

A further two people have died after contracting the virus in Ireland. This brings to 1,917 the number of deaths in the country during the pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said decrease have been recorded thanks to the steps take by the public in observing the Covid-19 guidelines. He highlighted the decisions of people with the disease to self-isolate in their own rooms away from their families. He also praised close contacts for restricting their movements. However, he warned that more work has to be done.

"We still have a long way to go. We still have almost 800 cases in what we are notifying to you today. It is still a very large burden of infection albeit on a decreasing trajectory. We want to keep up the standard of behaviour. If said this from right back in March. The thing that will protect us is the behaviour of each one of us individually," he said. MORE ON THE COUNTY BREAKDOWN BELOW TWEET.

Of the cases notified today there was a spike in Dublin. The highlighted counties are: 321 in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon.

The remaining 257 cases are across all other counties including Laois.

As of 2pm today 322 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional admissions in the past 24 hours.

Other details published today show that 355 are men / 411 are women, 68% are under 45 years of age, the median age is 33 years old.

