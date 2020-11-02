Dr Tony Holohan 'optimistic' about Covid-19 vaccine within months

The doctor leading the fight against Covid-19 in Ireland has said the signs are good that a vaccine against the virus will emerge early next year.

Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, gave his view at the daily briefing on the virus a the Department of Health in Dublin.

“We’re increasingly optimistic as an international community that we’ll see developments in this field, hopefully in the months ahead, in the early part of 2021,” he said.

He cautioned however that the rollout presents a big logistical challenge for countries. He said the number of vaccines that would be available is not yet clear.

He said vaccination would start with the priority groups who are vulnerable and those who are important to protecting people from Covid-19.