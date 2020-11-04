LATEST: New cases of Covid-19 reported in Laois

Laois has less than five new cases of Covid-19, according to this evening’s figures for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The incidence in Laois has also fallen to 177.1 cases per 10,000 on the back of 170 new cases in the past two weeks. The national incidence has fallen to 212.7 per 100k.

The actual number of new cases in Laois is not published because of concerns it could identify those involved. However, the cases mean that the total overall figure in the county to at least 851.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,930 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 3rd November, the HPSC has been notified of 444 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 63,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

208 are men / 235 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

158 in Dublin, 48 in Cork, 36 in Galway, 28 in Limerick and 174 cases spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 310 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Every piece of public health advice we have given from the outset of this pandemic is designed to keep everyone protected from the impact of COVID-19.

“If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you are asked to restrict your movements for 14 days and to attend for your two free COVID-19 test, one on day 0 and one on day 7.

“This is because as an identified close contact, you have come into contact with the virus. It may take some time for this to become apparent, or for you to become infectious.”

“By staying at home for this entire 14 day period, you are helping to stop the spread of this dangerous disease.

“In following this important guidance, you are helping to bring this virus right back down to where we all need it to be and playing your part in this national effort.”