Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine? Surprising survey results

Just over half of people would get the COVID-19 vaccine if there was one, according to the results of a new survey by Ipsos MRBI for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) which represents the international research-based biopharmaceutical industry.

The results emerge from the first wave of the IPHA/Ipsos COVID-19 Tracker - a monthly barometer of the public’s likelihood to get vaccinated for COVID-19 should there be a breakthrough.

The survey shows that 55% of people would personally get the COVID-19 vaccine were one available. One-third, or 33%, were unsure while 12% said they would not get it.

60% of men said they would get the vaccine, while 50% of women said they would do so.

The age group most likely to get the vaccine were the over-65s, followed by people aged between 35 and 44.

People living in Dublin were the most likely to avail of a COVID-19 vaccine when compared to other parts of the country.

Younger people are the least likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine, with 19% of those aged 25-34 and 18% of those aged 18-24 saying they would not get it.

More than 150 COVID-19 vaccines are in development globally, with about a dozen of them in late-stage clinical trials. Vaccines go through a three-stage clinical trials process before they are sent to regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency for approval. The last stage, Phase III, involves tens of thousands of tested patients.

