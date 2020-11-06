Marked change in spread of Covid-19 cases in Laois but Portlaoise area still above average

The incidence Covid-19 in Laois has fallen all districts but it continues to be above average in the most populated area.

There have been 85 new cases of Covid-19 in the central area of Laois, including Portlaoise in the past two weeks.

This map provided by the Covid-19 Ireland hub shows that the incidence of Covid-19 is highest in the Portlaoise Municipal District area which runs from north to south.

The rate of infection per population is higher than the national average, at 267.3 per 100k population, compared to 228 nationally.

The total population of Portlaoise local electoral area is 31,794 people.

On the west side, the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District, has had 32 new cases in the past fortnight. Here there is a much lower rate of infection, at 129 cases per 100k people. The district is less populated, with 24,807 residents over a much wider area.

On the east, the Portarlington Graiguecullen area is also showing a lower rate of cases than the Portlaoise Municipal District. There there have been 37 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the past two weeks. This is an incidence rate of 139.4, still well below that national average. The population of this area is 28,096.

Yesterday November 5 seven new cases were confirmed in Laois, making it a total of 857 cases here since the first was detected on February 29. There have now been a total of 64,046 cases in Ireland, with 1,933 Covid-19 related deaths.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said Ireland is one of just two countries defying the second wave but people cannot take this for granted.

“A second surge is taking place across Europe. Ireland and Finland are the only European countries in the EU where reductions in 14 – day incidence have been observed. All other countries are increasing.

“Level 5 efforts over the last two weeks have succeeded in further reducing community transmission and disease incidence in Ireland, however, now is not the time to be complacent. We must keep driving down this disease- we must keep going.

“The 19 to 24 year old age group has achieved a dramatic reduction in incidence, from 450 per 100,000 to 150 per 100,000 in two weeks. They have also halved their contacts in the past 5 weeks. We all need to recognise the efforts of our young people and I thank them,” he said.