Another prisoner catches Covid-19 confirmed a week after Portlaoise outbreak

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) can confirm one prisoner has tested positive for Covid-19 in Limerick Prison.

The IPS said the prisoner has been isolated in line with infection control procedures.

"The Irish Prison Service is working closely with Public Health and the CHO testing team in the HSE and contact tracing is ongoing," said a statement.

"The positive case relates to the D Division of the prison and arrangements have been made for all prisoners accommodated in this area to be tested.

"All other prisoners and staff in Limerick Prison are being tested as a precaution," said the IPS in the statement issued on Friday.

The IPS said an Outbreak Control Team (OCT) meeting has taken place to review the cases and agree on the appropriate actions to be taken to mitigate against the further possible spread of the disease within the prison.

Confirmation of a case emerged a week after the five prisoners tested positive in the Midlands Prison Portlaoise. Upwards of 1,000 prisoners and staff had to be tested as a result.

No further cases have emerged in Portlaoise since but some staff did test positive. The IPS said it could not say how many staff contracted the virus as doing so would be a matter for the HSE.

The IPS had no in custody cases of Covid-19 until Friday, October 30 when the cases at the Laois jail were confirmed.

Millions of euro have been spent on PPE and other infection prevention measures in Irish jails. More than €5 million has been allocated to next year.

Physical visits were curtailed when Level 5 was introduced on October 21. Visits were curtailed significantly when Dublin was placed in Level 3 which restricted travel to and from Dublin.