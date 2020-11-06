LATEST: Covid-19 cases in Laois show a rise again this Friday

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Laois has shown a rise this Friday evening November 6.

National figures have confirmed that eight more people have died of the virus in Ireland.

In Laois another 13 people have contracted Covid-19, the daily update from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) shows It brings to 870 the total number of new cases since February. Yesterday there were seven new cases in Laois.

The spread of the virus has held steady however in Laois. The incidence per 100,000 remains at 167.7 on the back of 142 cases in the past two weeks.

There have now been 139 new cases in the county since Level 5 was enforced but there were a record 355 cases in Laois in October when a number of deaths were confirmed. (county by county table at end of story).

As of midnight Thursday 5th November, the HPSC has been notified of 499 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 64,538** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The national incidence has dropped marginally for 6 to 196.4 per 100 k population with 9,351 cases in the past two weeks.

With eight more people losing their lives, there have now been 1,940* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland during the pandemic.

As of 2pm today 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said Ireland is one of just two countries defying the second wave but people cannot take this for granted.

“A second surge is taking place across Europe. Ireland and Finland are the only European countries in the EU where reductions in 14 – day incidence have been observed. All other countries are increasing.

“Level 5 efforts over the last two weeks have succeeded in further reducing community transmission and disease incidence in Ireland, however, now is not the time to be complacent. We must keep driving down this disease- we must keep going.

“The 19 to 24 year old age group has achieved a dramatic reduction in incidence, from 450 per 100,000 to 150 per 100,000 in two weeks. They have also halved their contacts in the past 5 weeks. We all need to recognise the efforts of our young people and I thank them,” he said.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the reproduction rate of the disease has dropped below a key marker.

“We estimate the reproduction number at 0.7 - 0.9. This is a testament to our collective effort to stop the spread of the virus and it is very good news. We may be doing better now but it is conditional on whether we keep it up. If we continue to use this time to drive the infection right down, we will be in a good position in four weeks time,” he said.

Dr. Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE, all ages have been hospitalised during the second wave.

“While the age demographic of cases vary from the first surge back in March to this one, ICU admissions have affected people from all age groups, with the average length of stay at 17.8 days. People of all ages are potentially vulnerable to the more extreme symptoms of this disease,” she said.

Of the cases notified today 280 are men / 310 are women, 59% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old.

Of the cases notified today 120 in Dublin, 75 in Donegal, 50 in Cork, 46 in Kerry, 44 in Limerick. The remaining 256 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death* and of seven cases**.