Covid-19 cases back fall back to single figure daily increase in Laois

The number of new cases has dropped back into single figures after a double-digit increase was reported on Friday.

A further eight people in Laois have contracted Covid-19 according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which has confirmed a further fall in cases nationally but also more deaths in Ireland.

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, November 7, been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Ireland. There has been a total of 1,945 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, November 6, the HPSC has been notified of 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 64,855* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. *Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 18 confirmed cases.

Of the new cases, eight were in Laois bringing to 881 the total number of cases in the county since February. The number of cases is half the 16 cases confirmed on the previous day which was bucked the recent trend in Laois of single figure daily increases.

The incidence has dropped further to 168.8 per 100,000 on the back of 143 new cases in the two weeks since just after Level 5 measures were applied.

NPHET highlighted the following figures in other counties: 72 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, 23 in Kerry. The remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Of the cases notified today155 are men and 177 are women. 64% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 37 years old.

As of 2pm today 284 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.