A total of 18 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Lapis today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,947 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 7th November, the HPSC has been notified of 542 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 65,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 277 are men / 264 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 181 in Dublin, 59 in Donegal, 50 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 25 in Kildare, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 283 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

County

  

Today’s cases

(to midnight 07NOV2020)

  

14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(25OCT2020 to 07NOV2020)

  

New Cases during last 14 days

(25OCT2020 to 07NOV2020)

  

Ireland

  

542

  

175.5

  

8,356

  

Donegal

  

59

  

295.2

  

470

  

Meath

  

18

  

243.0

  

474

  

Limerick

  

50

  

220.1

  

429

  

Cavan

  

<5

  

203.5

  

155

  

Westmeath

  

9

  

198.3

  

176

  

Cork

  

36

  

197.8

  

1,074

  

Dublin

  

181

  

186.8

  

2,517

  

Sligo

  

8

  

186.2

  

122

  

Louth

  

9

  

176.1

  

227

  

Mayo

  

5

  

173.2

  

226

  

Carlow

  

6

  

170.4

  

97

  

Laois

  

18

  

167.7

  

142

  

Kerry

  

18

  

163.2

  

241

  

Clare

  

8

  

162.4

  

193

  

Longford

  

6

  

161.5

  

66

  

Roscommon

  

<5

  

156.5

  

101

  

Waterford

  

<5

  

148.1

  

172

  

Monaghan

  

<5

  

146.6

  

90

  

Galway

  

7

  

145.3

  

375

  

Kildare

  

25

  

142.5

  

317

  

Kilkenny

  

8

  

141.1

  

140

  

Tipperary

  

18

  

124.1

  

198

  

Offaly

  

16

  

115.4

  

90

  

Wicklow

  

17

  

89.9

  

128

  

Wexford

  

6

  

83.5

  

125

  

Leitrim

  

<5

  

34.3

  

11

  

 