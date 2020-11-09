Covid-19 case number in Laois reaches a milestone figure

The total number of people contracting Covid-19 in Laois has passed a milestone this Monday evening November 9.

There are now at least 900 cases in the county, after more cases were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The rate of new cases in Laois continues to fall this week however, with less than five announced today. When it is less that five the exact figure is not given for reasons of patient confidentiality. Yesterday there were eight cases in Laois when the total here stood at 899 since late February.

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, November 7, been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19 in Ireland. There has been a total of 1,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 8th November, the HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 65,659* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. *Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases.

The incidence in Laois has dropped further to 155.8 per 100,000 on the back of 132 new cases in the two weeks since just after Level 5 measures were applied. The county is now below the national average incidence rate which is at 161 cases per 100,000 people.

NPHET highlighted the following figures in other counties: 103 in Dublin, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, 9 in Kerry, 9 in Kilkenny and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Of the cases notified today 143 are men / 127 are women, 69% are under 45 years of age and the median age has dropped to 34 years old.

As of 2pm today 291 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

