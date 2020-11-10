Covid-19 spread slows further in Laois but new figures show the virus is still killing Irish people

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois and around Ireland as continued to drop but the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has confirmed a raft of recent deaths from the disease.t

New figures published by NPHET from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been notified of 16 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, 14 occurred in November, 1 in October and 1 remains under investigation.

There has been a total of 1,963* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. *Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of one death.

As of midnight Monday, November 9, the HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 65,889** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. **Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 40 confirmed cases.

There were seven new cases in Laois in the latest figures. This means the incidence per 100,000 of population has dropped to 152.3 on the back of 129 in the past two weeks.

The slowing of the spread means the Laois now is just above the national average incidence of 151.5 per 100k population.

There have now been 911 cases in Laois since February. The 900 threshold was passed on Sunday night after five new cases were confirmed.

Of the cases notified today in other counties 82 were in Dublin, 21 were in Donegal, 18 were in Roscommon, 17 were in Limerick, 17 were in Tipperary. The remaining 115 cases are spread across 20 other counties including Laois.

Other details to emerge:

123 are men / 147 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old



As of 2pm today, 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.