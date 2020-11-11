LATEST: Covid-19 figures and cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, 1 occurred in October and 1 remains under investigation.

There has been a total of 1,965 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 10th November, the HPSC has been notified of 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 66,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

(*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 66,247 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:                                                           

  • 187 are men / 174 are women
  • 55% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 41 years old
  • 90 in Dublin, 48 in Donegal, 34 in Limerick, 29 in Louth, 24 in Limerick and the remaining 137 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 280 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The profile of the disease is improving and, while this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines. I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.”

“I also want to thank those who have self-isolated after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result; or having been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case. Self-isolating is a vital measure in our efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and it is essential that all those asked to self-isolate continue to do so.”

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 10 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

 

County

  

Today’s cases

(to midnight 10NOV2020)

  

14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(28OCT2020 to 10NOV2020)

  

New Cases during last 14 days

(28OCT2020 to 10NOV2020)

  

IRELAND

  

362

  

145.0

  

6,904

  

Donegal

  

48

  

300.9

  

479

  

Limerick

  

34

  

201.1

  

392

  

Meath

  

11

  

172.3

  

336

  

Roscommon

  

<5

  

168.9

  

109

  

Westmeath

  

<5

  

162.2

  

144

  

Louth

  

29

  

157.5

  

203

  

Dublin

  

90

  

154.6

  

2,083

  

Sligo

  

5

  

154.1

  

101

  

Mayo

  

9

  

151.7

  

198

  

Laois

  

<5

  

147.6

  

125

  

Cork

  

24

  

146.1

  

793

  

Kerry

  

17

  

141.5

  

209

  

Longford

  

5

  

139.5

  

57

  

Waterford

  

11

  

136.0

  

158

  

Kilkenny

  

7

  

133.0

  

132

  

Cavan

  

<5

  

132.6

  

101

  

Monaghan

  

7

  

125.4

  

77

  

Clare

  

5

  

122.9

  

146

  

Tipperary

  

10

  

117.8

  

188

  

Carlow

  

<5

  

114.2

  

65

  

Offaly

  

11

  

112.9

  

88

  

Galway

  

11

  

108.1

  

279

  

Kildare

  

6

  

101.1

  

225

  

Wicklow

  

<5

  

71.6

  

101

  

Wexford

  

<5

  

67.5

  

101

  

Leitrim

  

<5

  

40.6

  

13

  

 