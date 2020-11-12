Laois Community Call Covid-19 helpline still there to help you through the lockdown

The Covid-19 Laois Community Call Helpline is still available seven days a week for those who are vulnerable and need assistance in accessing essential services.

The Laois phone line 057 8664000 is open Monday to Friday, between the hours of 9am to 5pm, for the Laois County Council Community Response Support Helpline and deal with normal Council enquiries.

On Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays, the Laois County Council Community Response Support Helpline is available on 1800 832010 (10am-1pm / 2pm-4pm) to facilitate the most appropriate community response to the needs of vulnerable people living in the community where their usual sources of support have become unavailable due to COVID-19.