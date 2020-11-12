Latest NPHET figures show Covid-19 spread is stubbornly above average in Laois

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois continues to drop but slower than other counties and stubbornly above Ireland's average and neighbouring counties according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) latest figures.

There were six new cases in Laois in the latest figures published on Thursday, November 12. This means the incidence per 100,000 of the population has dropped to 152.3 on the back of 129 in the past two weeks.

The slowing of the spread means the Laois now is just above the national average incidence of 142.9 per 100k population on the back of 121 cases in the past two weeks. The national rate 135.3 following 6,442 up to midnight November 11.

The population incidence is used as a measure of the prevalence of the virus in an area. Laois has a higher incidence than Kildare, Offaly, Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary which all border the county.

There have now been 922 cases in Laois since February.

The experience of Laois and other counties like badly hit Donegal in having a slower rate of decline was commented on by Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

“Not every part of the country has experienced the same reductions in disease incidence. For example, Donegal’s 14- day incidence is at 281 per 100,000, compared to the national average of 135 per 100,000.

“The country as a whole can succeed in suppressing this disease to low levels in the coming weeks. We have achieved a great deal of suppression over the Level 5 period, the coming weeks offer us an opportunity to drive transmission down further,” he said.

New figures published by NPHET from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19 in Ireland.

There has been a total of 1,965* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. *Data validation at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of one death.

As of midnight Wednesday, November 11, the HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 66,632** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. **Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today NPHET higlighted 132 in Dublin, 31 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Limerick, 27 in Galway and the remaining 151 cases are spread across 18 other counties. The remaining 151 cases are spread across 18 other counties including Laois.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said Level 3 and 5 were effective in different ways.

“We estimate the reproduction number is now at 0.6. Data suggests that Level 3 measures stabilized case numbers, while Level 5 measures were required to suppress transmission, especially when infection rates are high. If we sustain our efforts we can force infection down to very low levels.”

Other details to emerge:

197 are men / 198 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old



As of 2pm today 279 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Vida Hamilton, is the HSE's National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals. She said hospitals are getting buisier again.

“We are seeing an increase in Emergency Department attendance, which is a positive indication that the public are continuing to access both covid and non-covid healthcare. Our hospitals are busy as they continue to implement important infection prevention control protocols and our healthcare workers are grateful for public understanding and support for these safety measures,” she said.

