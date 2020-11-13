LATEST: Covid-19 figures reveal more deaths and latest Laois numbers

Less than five new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Laois today according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET does not confirm figures where there are less than five cases. However, it does confirm that the incidence in Laois has fallen to 131.1 per 100,000 on the back of 111 case in the past two weeks. Laois is still above the falling national average of 129.2 per 100k for the past 14 days.

NPHET also says that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,972 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 12th November, the HPSC has been notified of 482 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 67,099 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

238 are men / 244 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

128 in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 24 in Donegal, 24 in Meath, 36 in Limerick and the remaining 182 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 258 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The increase in case numbers of COVID-19 today is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease.

“The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

“We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep 2m distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household.

”If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on the 1st December.”