'We can't let our guard slip' urges Dr Holohan as Covid-19 numbers rise

Covid-19 average new cases have risen to a point which has caused the head of the National Public Health Emergency time to call on the public to keep up their defences against the spread of the virus.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, made the appeal on Saturday after seeing average five day new cases rise to nearly 400 a day.

“Analysis of today’s data shows the five day moving average of case numbers has increased from 354 to 392. We have seen higher numbers in recent days than we expected based on the encouraging trends of the last three weeks. We are concerned that this progress is at risk. We have to remember that the virus is still very active in the community and we cannot let our guard slip. NPHET will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days.

“We all need to focus on what we can do to stop the spread of this disease; wash our hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep our distance from others, avoid crowds, limit our social network, know the symptoms, self-isolate and contact a GP if we have them. Stay at home and restrict our movements if you are a close contact of a confirmed case," he said.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.