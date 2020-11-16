LATEST Good day for Laois in the battle against Covid-19 but national situation still in the balance

Laois has had another quiet day on the Covid-19 front according to figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which also shows that the number of new cases over a crucial two week period has dropped below 100 for the first time in months.

In its daily statement, NPHET says that there have been 94 cases over the past two weeks meaning the incidence of the disease in the county has 111 per 100,000. This means Laois has fallen below the national disease incidence average which is now 120.4 per 100 k.

NPHET does not publish the number of daily cases in a county if there have been five or less than five cases for confidentiality reasons.

While the incidence has dropped in Laois hundreds of cases continue to be reported nationally and there have also been more deaths.

A reminder to Laois people not to be complacent can be found in the national and local figures which show that the incidence in neighbouring Offaly has shot up in the past week due to relative surge in the past week.

The incidence in the county is now 136 per 100 k on the back of 106 cases in 14 days. Many of the new cases emerged in the past week pushing the incidence ahead of Laois.

NPHET also reported today that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of five additional deaths related to COVID-19. All deaths occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,984 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, November 15, the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 68,356* (*denotes denotification of three cases) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland since February.

NEPHT highlighted 105 cases in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork, 38 in Meath, 25 in Clare.

It said he remaining 160 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

Of the cases notified today;

- 199 are men / 257 are women

- 69% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 34 years old



As of 2pm today 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.