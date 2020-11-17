LATEST: Small rise in Covid-19 cases in Laois as Dr Holohan 'increasingly concerned'

Laois has again had another small rise in numbers of cases of Covid-19 according to figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

However nationally they report another 11 people lost their lives to the virus.

The number of new cases over a crucial two week period in Laois has dropped to 103.9 cases per 100,000 population. Laois is now well below the national average incidence rate of 121.3.

In its daily statement, NPHET says that there have been 88 cases in Laois over the past two weeks.

This Tuesday, November 17 the figure of new cases in Laois is given as < (less than) 5.

NPHET does not publish the number of daily cases in a county if there are less than five cases for confidentiality reasons.

While the incidence has dropped in Laois hundreds of cases continue to be reported nationally.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health is "increasingly concerned" today.

“I am increasingly concerned that the positive trends we had seen recently have not been maintained. The 5-day moving average of daily cases has increased from an average of 350 cases on the 11th November to 424 today.

“We have two weeks to continue in our efforts to drive down community transmission of this disease as much as possible. The lower the incidence the more flexibility the country will have in easing measures,” he said.

The incidence in neighbouring Offaly has shot up in the past week due to a relative surge. It is now 143.7 per 100 k on the back of 112 new cases in 14 days. Many of the new cases emerged in the past week pushing their incidence rate ahead of Laois.

NPHET also reported today that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19. All the deaths occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,995 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, November 16, the HPSC has been notified of 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 68,686* (*denotes denotification of 36 cases) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland since February.

NEPHT highlighted 84 cases in Dublin, 44 in Limerick, 34 in Cork, 34 in Donegal, 24 in Roscommon.

The remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Of the cases notified today, more older people are starting to catch the virus. Yesterday the median (average) age was 34, today it is 38.

169 are men / 197 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old



As of 2pm today 272 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There were 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.