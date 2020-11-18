LATEST: Today’s figures on Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,006 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 17th November, the HPSC has been notified of 379 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 69,058 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

174 are men / 203 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

116 in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 30 in Meath, 27 in Cork, 22 in Limerick, 22 in Louth, and the remaining 124 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today we sadly report over 2,000 deaths associated with COVID-19 to date in this country. This pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland.

“It is important that we continue to work together if we are to suppress this virus and protect as many people as possible. For the next two weeks, work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice.”