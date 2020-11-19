New Covid-19 cases in nearly every county and more lives lost but quiet day in Laois

Hundreds of more people have contracted Covid-19 in all but one county in the Republic while the virus has claimed more lives in Ireland but it has been another quiet day for the disease in Laois, according to the latest report from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The latest figures confirm that Laois has had less than five new cases. NPHET does not publish the actual number of daily cases in a county, that day, if there have been five or less than five cases for confidentiality reasons.

NPHET says that there have been 81 Laois cases over the past two weeks meaning the incidence of the disease in the county is 95.6 per 100,000. The national incidence has fallen to 116.5 per 100k.

Detailed figures are published a day later by NPHET. They show that just one new case was recorded on Tuesday in Laois meaning the total confirmed total since February is now 937.

Laois has had 16 new cases confirmed in the past week. Two of those days saw either one new case each day while there were no new cases on Monday.

However, the virus has not gone away around the country and it is still claiming lives.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,010 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

NPHET says that a of midnight Wednesday, November 18, the HPSC has been notified of 429 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 69,473* (14 cases denotified) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

NPHET highlighted 173 in Dublin, 44 in Cork, 26 in Donegal, 22 in Louth, 21 in Kildare in its latest statment. It said the remaining 143 cases are spread across the remaining 20 counties.

Of the cases notified today: 194 are men / 234 are women; 69% are under 45 years of age; te median age is 34 years old.

As of 2pm today 290 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

County by county table published by NPHET on Thursday, November 19.