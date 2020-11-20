Big Covid-19 drop in Portarlington Graiguecullen area while it remains above average around Portlaoise

The incidence of Covid-19 has remained above average in and around Portlaoise but the suppression of the disease has improved in the county town and other parts of Laois especially in the Portarlington Graiguecullen district which now has a lower incidence than Mountmellick and the south and west of the county.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) breakdown on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub is based on figures in the 14 days from November 3 to 16.

There were 44 69 new cases during the two week period in the Portlaoise area. This gave a rate of infection of 138.4 per 100,000 population which was higher than the national rate of 121.3 per 100k.

However, the incidence in the area has fallen back from the previous reference period up to November 9 when the rate in Portlaoise was 217 per 100k population on the back of 69 new cases. The national rate was 151.5 per 100k at the time.

The total population of the Portlaoise local electoral area is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill which is located close to the border with Kilkenny.

The improvement is more significant on the east in the Portarlington Graiguecullen area, the incidence of the disease rose in the previous two week period but has fallen back substantially.

There were 25 new cases in the two weeks to November 16. The incidence rate is now 89 per 100k. The previous incidence rate per 100k of the population was 142.4 on the back of 40 new cases.

The population of this area is 28,096. It also includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

On the west side, the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA has had the lowest incidence in Laois throughout the second wave.

However, the latest report shows that the incidence there is now higher than the more densely populated Graigue Port district.

It has had 27 new cases, down slightly on the 32 new cases in the previous two weeks measured. This means the rate has fallen to 108.8 per 100k people - down nearly 20 points in the 14 days to November 9.

The district is less populated, with 24,807. It includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Kilkenny and Offaly.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) reports that the county-wide incidence of the disease in the two weeks to November 16 was 103.9 on the back of 88 cases. This contrasts to 152.3 per 100 k as a result of 129 cases for the previous two weeks. The national incidence on November 16 was 121.3.

Up to date figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team on November 20 reveals that the spread is slowly slowing further in Laois. It is now 83.8 per 100k population on the back of 71 cases in the past two weeks. The national rate was 113.1 following 5,384 up to midnight November 19.

There have now been 940 cases in Laois since February.

