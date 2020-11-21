Laois top of the class in controlling Covid-19 in the past week all Ireland data shows

Laois recorded the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in the island of Ireland over the past week according to independent compilation of cases from the 32 counties.

A table compiled by www.illustratethis.info also shows that the Laois county had the lowest incidence of the disease.

The figures show that there were just 18 cases in Laois while the incidence had dropped to 21 per 100,000 population.

It is not the first time Laois ranked top of the clase in controlling the virus. The county enjoyed a four week unbroken spell during the summer without new cases. The county had the best record in the island at the time.

However, this came to a shuddering halt at the end of July when there was a surge of cases on the back of outbreaks mainly in workplaces. Cases also spiked again in October when a number of deaths were recorded in Laois at a Portlaoise nursing home.

➡️Over the last 7 days Derry & Strabane has the highest rate on the island, Laois has the lowest rate.

➡️Limerick has the highest rate in the Republic. pic.twitter.com/pDexLTvDyz — IllustrateThis (@illustratethis) November 20, 2020

NPHET said the 14 day data up to November 19 in Laois showed an incidence of 83.8 per 100,00 on the back of

71 new cases.

The table shows that Limerick had the highest incidence while Dublin had the largest number of cases in the past seven days.