NPHET reports Covid-19 rate in Laois falls further and another small case rise

Just five new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Laois as the incidence of the virus dropped further according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) report which nevertheless reports more deaths and a fractionally incidence rise.

NPHET reports that the two-week case number for Laois means there have been 68 new Laois cases over the past two weeks. This means the incidence of the disease in Laois has fallen to 80.3 per 100,000 since November 20.

The five new cases bring to 950 the total number of confirmed positive tests in Laois since February.

The incidence is well short of the rate which caused a tightening of restrictions in Laois back in August but below the rate which led to Level 5 lockdown.

NPHET's report on Saturday shows however that the disease continues to be contracted by a substantial number of people and is still causing death.

NPHET says the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,022 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, November 20 the HPSC has been notified of 344 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 70,143*(* three denotified) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The national incidence rose fractionally to 113.3 per 100k.

As of 2pm today 269 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today 127 were in Dublin, 46 were in Cork, 26 were in Louth, 22 were in Donegal, 20 were in Limerick. The remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Government talks are continuing over the weekend on what Covid-19 restrictions will be in place for December 1. NPHET has warned that progress in reducing the spread nationally has stalled but the Taoiseach Michéal Martin wants Level 5 restrictions eased.

A Government announcement is due next week.

Other details from today's report were:

- 156 are men / 185 are women

- 69% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 32 years old



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.