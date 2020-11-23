Laois has almost the lowest rate in Ireland of new Covid-19 cases

A week before the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions are due to end in Ireland, Laois is near the top of the class for having the least number of recent new cases.

The number of new cases in Laois over 14 days is at 51 (from November 8 to 21).

This means that the county's incidence rate per 100,000 population is down to 60.2.

Only one other county has a lower rate, Wexford at 37.4. That county had 56 cases in the past 14 days.

The county with the highest rate in what is the most recent update from the National Public Health Emergency Team, is Donegal.

They have an incidence rate of 231.2 cases per 100,000 people, after having 368 cases in the past fortnight.

Dublin stands at ninth highest out of the 26 counties, at 119.9 incidence rate, with 1615 cases over the past fortnight.

See the full table below.

