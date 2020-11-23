Portlaoise hospital thanks Laois people for Covid-19 support but has complacency warning

Portlaoise hospital has thanked local people for helping to reduce the number of patients who have needed treatment for Covid-19 but urged vigilance and also appealed to people who are ill to seek medical help.

The HSE confirmed on Monday, November 23 that there were no cases of Covid-19 at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise for the fourth consecutive day. It was also the only acute hospital in Ireland without a patient with the virus on Sunday night, November 22.

This coincides with figures from NPHET on Sunday which showed at Laois has the second-lowest incidence of the disease in the Republic. Figures published elsewhere showed that the Laois had the lowest number of new cases on the island in the week to November 20.

While welcoming progress, the hospital's management tempered it the progress with caution especially given that people have died in Laois in each week between October 9 and November 13.

Michael Knowles is the General Manager at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

“Our staff are very grateful to our community for their support in reducing the numbers of Covid-19 in our Hospital. The situation is ever-evolving, it is essential that we remain vigilant as once this virus circulates in the community, it will get into our hospital and that’s why we cannot get complacent, all our efforts combined can get us through this.

"Please continue the principle of public health behaviours and continue to adhere to public health advice and the level 5 restrictions at this time.

"I would like to acknowledge the continued work and dedication of all staff in Portlaoise Hospital and indeed, all those working across health services in our community," he said.

Mr Knowles had an important message for any member of the public who is feeling unwell and who could be suffering from a potentially life-threatening illness.

"The message for the public is that please don’t delay to seek medical attention. Stroke and heart attacks are life-threatening medical emergencies. If you or someone else is showing signs of a stroke or heart attack, don’t wait, call 999. Contact your GP by phone in the first instance," he said.

He reminded the public about what they need to remember if they have to go to hospital.

"If you are attending the Emergency Department (ED) in these circumstances, please wear a mask and if possible attend alone. Visiting hospitals is not permitted, except for compassionate grounds. People are being asked not to attend a hospital or any health care facility if they have any symptoms suggestive of Covid 19 infection and to contact your GP by phone for advice if you have any concerns," he said.

Mr Knowles said further advice is available at www.hse.ie