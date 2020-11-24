Covid-19 incidence continues to fall in Laois but the virus claims six more lives in Ireland

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois continues to fall as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reported another day of low case numbers in the county albeit on a day when the coronavirus claimed the lives of six more people in Ireland.

NPHET's report on Tuesday, November 24 once again reported that there were been less than five new cases in Laois in the 24 hours to midnight, Monday, November 23.

This means the incidence in the county has dropped further to 49.6 per 100,000 population over the past two weeks when 42 new cases were confirmed.

Laois continues to have the second-lowest incidence of the disease of the 26 counties in the State. It is now less than half the national average of 107.8 per 100 k in the 14 days to November 23.

NPHET does not publish the number of new cases in a county if there are between one and four cases for confidentiality reasons. However, the figure is published 24 hours later on the Gov.ie website. It shows that there were two new cases in Laois on Sunday bringing the total for the county since February to 953.

Donegal has the highest incidence at 240 per 100 k. It is still experiencing high figures with 41 new cases in the past day.

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of six additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,028 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, November 23, the HPSC has been notified of 226 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 70,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, NPHET higlighted 64 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick, 12 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow. The remaining 61 positive tests were in 16 other counties.

Four counties had no new cases including Offaly. Laois was one of 12 counties to record between one and four cases. See the full table below.

While the numbers of positive tests have fallen, thousands of people are being swabbed for the virus. More than 10,000 people were tested in the last 24 hours with nearly 78,000 tests completed in the last seven days. The positive rate is 2.7% compared to a 4% average since testing began.

Other details from today's positive test show that 115 are men / 109 are women, 56% are under 45 years of age. The median age has risen to 42 years old.

As of 2pm today 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.