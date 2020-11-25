Covid-19 new cases in Laois as six more deaths announced in Ireland

There is a slight rise in the spread of Covid-19 in Laois according to latest figures this Wednesday evening, November 25.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reported another six deaths in Ireland, and hundreds more new cases.

There are five more cases in Laois reported today, compared to two cases confirmed yesterday. It brings the total in Laois since February 29 to 958.

The county's incidence rate rose slightly also today, from 49.6 to 54.3 per 100,000 population, making it now the county with the third lowest rate in the State. There have been 46 new cases in Laois in the past 14 days.

However Laois still is at almost half the national average incidence rate which is of 105.5 per 100 k in the 14 days to November 24.

Donegal has the highest incidence at 224.2 per 100 k, and 16 new cases in the past day.

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,033* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 24th November, the HPSC has been notified of 269 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 71,187** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, NPHET higlighted 88 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 25 in Limerick, 20 in Louth, 16 in Donegal.

The remaining 78 are spread across 17 other counties.

Three counties had no new cases. See the full table below.

Of the new cases, 123 are men / 146 are women. 64% are under 45 years of age. The median age has dropped from 42 to 35 years old.

As of 2pm today 260 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of one death, and **12 cases.