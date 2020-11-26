Covid-19 incidence up again in Laois the decrease in spread slows

The rate at which Covid-19 is spreading in Laois has increased slightly revealing a levelling of in fall in the number of new cases of the disease in the county, the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reveal.

In its daily statement on Thursday, November 26 NPHET confirmed that six new cases have been diagnosed in Laois. It brings to 966 the total number of cases since February.

While the number of new cases is small, the incidence of the virus has risen after a consistent decrease in recent weeks. For a number of days in late November, Laois has enjoyed the second-lowest the rate of infection in Ireland behind Wexford.

While Laois continues to have one of the best records - fourth-lowest - the incidence has risen to 54.3 per 100,000 of the population on the back of 46 cases in the two weeks to November 25.

With the Government about to announce how Level 5 might be relaxed for Christmas, NPHET also reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths in Ireland related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,036 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, November 25, the HPSC has been notified of 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is an increase on Monday and Tuesday when the new case numbers had dropped into the 200s. There is now a total of 71,494* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (*denotification of 28 confirmed cases).

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 119 in Dublin, 29 in Kilkenny, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 19 in Tipperary, 19 in Cork. Laois was among the remaining 19 counties which reported 106 spread across 19 other counties. County breakdown at bottom of the story.

Only Leitrim recorded no new cases.

Other points from the lates report showed that 162 are men / 171 are women, 64% are under 45 years of age and the median age of new cases is 35 years old.

As of 2pm today 246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.