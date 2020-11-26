Big Covid-19 incidence drop in Portlaoise area while falls in all Laois local electoral areas

The incidence of Covid-19 has fallen back significant in each of the local electoral areas of Laois to half the national average.

The Local Electoral Area (LEA) breakdown which is updated weekly on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub is based on figures in the 14 days from November 10 to 23.

There were 18 new cases during the two week period in the Portlaoise area. This gave a rate of infection of 56.6 per 100,000 population which was a lot lower than the national rate of 107.8 per 100,000.

The incidence in the area has fallen back from the previous reference period up to November 16 when the rate in Portlaoise was 138.4 per 100k population on the back of 44 new cases. The national rate was 121.3 per 100k at the time.

The total population of the Portlaoise local electoral area is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill which is located close to the border with Kilkenny.

The was also improvement in the Portarlington Graiguecullen area.

There were 14 new cases in the two weeks to November 16. The incidence rate is now 49.8 per 100k. The previous incidence rate per 100k of the population was 89 on the back of 25 new cases.

The population of this area is 28,096. It also includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

On the west side, the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA, the latest report shows that an incidence of 56.4 per 100k on the back of 14 cases. It had 27 new cases and an incidence of 108.8 per 100k people in the 14 days to November 16.

The district is less populated, with 24,807. It includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Kilkenny and Offaly.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) reports that the county-wide incidence of the disease in the two weeks to November 23 was 49.6 due to 42 newly confirmed cases. This put Laois at the second-lowest rate of infection in Ireland.

In the 14 days to November 16, the incidence in the county was 103.9 on the back of 88 cases. This contrasts to 152.3 per 100 k as a result of 129 cases for the previous two weeks to November 9.

However, the up to date figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Thursday, November 26 reveals that the incidence has increased slightly again in Laois.

It is now 54.3 per 100k population in Laois on the back of 46 cases in the past two weeks. The national rate was 103.9 following 4,949 in the two weeks up to midnight November 25.

There have now been 966 cases in Laois since February.

