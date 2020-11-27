NPHET reports Covid-19 incidence rises slightly in Laois on a day when seven more people died

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Laois but the incidence of the disease in the county has risen again, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

On the day the Government decided to ease Level 5 restrictions, the daily statement NPHET statement for Friday, November 27 confirms that less the 5 new cases were confirmed in Laois in the 24 hours to midnight, Thursday, November 26. NPHET does not reveal the actual number if between one and four cases have been detected.

While the number of new cases is small, the incidence of the virus has risen again albeit slightly. The incidence has risen to 57.9 per 100,000 of the population on the back of 49 cases in the two weeks to November 26.

Laois continues to have one of the best records for containing the spread but it has slipped to the fifth-lowest county in incidence league when the number of cases is compared to the population of counties.

There have been at least 970 cases confirmed in Laois since February.

The national incidence is 98.2 per 100 k on the back of 4,677 new cases in the past two weeks.

NPHET also reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of seven more people have died in Ireland after catching COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,043 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has also been notified of 206 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 71,699* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*denotification of 1 confirmed case)

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 64 in Dublin, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 14 in Louth, 14 in Meath. Laois was among 18 counties that reported the remaining 53 infections.

As of 2pm today 248 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Other figures from NPHET about new cases show that 101 are men / 105 are women, 67% are under 45 years of age

while the median age is 34 years old.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.