Portlaoise hospital is back on the Covid-19 frontline after six days without an admission

Portlaoise hospital frontline staff are once again treating a patient who has contracted Covid-19.

The Laois hospital enjoyed a lull in new Covid admissions for nearly a week in the second half of November but a new case emerged this week.

The Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise went six days without an admission up to Tuesday, November 23 when someone with the virus was deemed to be in need of hospital care.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, finalised on Thursday, November 27 and published on Friday shows that staff continue to care for someone who has fallen ill with the disease.

The latest figures show that there were no Covid-19 patients in ICU nor were any suspected cases being treated in Portlaoise.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes hospitals in Kildare, Offaly and the capital.

Naas General Hospital had five confirmed and one suspected cases. One confirmed case is in ICU.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore had just two confirmed Covid-19 case but no suspected case. None are critically ill.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group and are among the busiest hospitals

Tallaght has risen to 33 confirmed cases and eight suspected. St James' has 33 confirmed and 14 suspected.

The number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals around Ireland is now 246. There were 104 suspected cases nationally going into the weekend.

Of these two categories, 42 people were receiving critical care - 24 were ventilated. There were three Covid-19 related deaths in ICU on Thursday.