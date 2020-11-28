DAILY UPDATE: New Covid-19 cases in Laois and seven more deaths in Ireland

With Covid-19 restrictions to loosen across Ireland next Tuesday December 1, the virus is still spreading and taking lives.

Seven more deaths have been reported nationally this Saturday evening November 28.

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Laois in the 24 hours to midnight, Friday, November 27.

The incidence of the disease in the county has dropped slightly from yesterday again, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET does not reveal the actual number if between one and four cases have been detected.

The incidence stands at 55.5 per 100,000 of the population on the back of 47 cases in the two weeks to November 27.

Laois continues to have one of the best records for containing the spread but it has slipped this week from the second lowest county in the incidence league, to the fifth lowest.

There have been over 970 cases confirmed in Laois since February.

The national incidence dropped today to 93.7 from 98.2 per 100 k on the back of 4,464 new cases in the past two weeks.

NPHET also reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of seven more people have died in Ireland after catching COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,050 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has also been notified of 243 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 71,942 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 91 in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 16 in Waterford, 15 in Limerick, and the remaining 77 cases are spread across another 18 counties including Laois.

As of 2pm today 254 (up from 248 yesterday) COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 (down from 35) are in ICU. there were 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours (up from 10 yesterday).

Other figures from NPHET about new cases show that 137 are men / 104 are women, 71% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.