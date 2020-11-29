LATEST: New cases of Covid-19 reported

There have been two deaths and 299 new cases of Covid-19 reported today.

It brings the number of cases reported here since the outbreak began to 72,241, while the total death toll has risen to 2,052.

There are 257 people with confirmed Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 30 of these receiving treatment in intensive care units.

Of the 299 cases reported today, 94 are in Dublin and 41 are in Donegal.

There were 27 reported in Wicklow, 14 in Louth and 13 in Limerick. The remaining 110 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

Just over two-thirds of cases reported today involve people under the age of 45, with the median of age of positive cases recorded as 34 years old.