BREAKING NEWS: Covid-19 vaccine makers to apply for conditional approval for vaccine today

The roll out of a Covid-19 vaccine has moved a step closer with on manufacturer set to request an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) today.

Moderna has stated today that its vaccine efficacy rate against COVID-19 was 94.1% and the vaccine efficacy against severe COVID-19 was 100%.

It says that the vaccine continues to be generally well tolerated with no serious safety concerns identified to date.

Moderna plans today to request EUA from the U.S. FDA, to apply for a conditional marketing authorization with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and to progress with the rolling reviews, which have already been initiated with international regulatory agencies.