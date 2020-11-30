Laois Covid-19 incidence creeping in wrong direction according to NPHET figures as fall in new cases slows

Laois has experienced another day of low Covid-19 new cases but the incidence of the disease is creeping up in the county according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which has also reported hundreds of new cases nationally and another death.

Less than five new cases were recorded on Laois according to the figures published by NPHET on Monday, November 30. The actual number of new cases on a day is not published where there have been between one and four cases for confidentiality reasons.

The incidence in Laois is 51.9 per 100,000 population on the back of 44 cases in the past two weeks. The incidence of the disease in Laois has stopped falling and Laois is climbing the table of counties in the incidence table.

Laois had the second-best record at one point in December due to falling cases but now eight other counties have a lower incidence. This is because the number of new cases has not been falling as quickly in Laois as other counties.

There have been 978 cases in Laois up to Saturday, November 28.

In its daily statement, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,053 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, November 29, the HPSC has been notified of 306 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 72,544 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

NPHET highlighted cases in the following counties: 108 in Dublin, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Galway, 17 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 14 in Cork. The remaining 100 cases are spread across Laois and 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 244 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 3 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases published on Monday, 156 are men while 148 are women, 67% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 35 years old.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.