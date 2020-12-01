Dr Tony Holohan issues appeal to Irish people after six weeks of 'hard work' in Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has appealed to the people of Ireland to continue to follow that rules that help prevent Covid-19 spread of the hard work and sacrifice made in of Level 5.

On a day when restrictions were eased, Dr Holohan and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) confirmed that 18 more people have died from the virus, he praised and appealed to everybody in the Republic.

“The hard work and sacrifices that have been made by people over the last six weeks to suppress COVID-19 means that we are now in a position to reopen non-essential retail and to travel within our counties.



“It is up to every person, individually, to remain vigilant to the spread of this disease, to assess the risk that is involved in any social activity. We need to keep the public health advice at the centre of our minds and do not have visitors to our homes, outside of any necessary visitors in a support bubble, until the 18th of December.



“Each one of us has a role in shaping the national picture on COVID-19 in the coming weeks. It is vital that you keep hand washing, wear face coverings and keep a 2m distance from each other, to protect public health, to protect vital public services and to give us the best chance to continue to minimise the spread of the disease,” he said.

