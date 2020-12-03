Public efforts pay off in Laois where there is no new Covid-19 case for the first time since summer

Covid-19 controlling efforts made by the people of Laois during Level 5 lockdown has led to the county experiencing the first day without a new coronavirus case since July according to the latest figures, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The figures up to midnight, Wednesday, November 2 show that there were no new cases in the county recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is the first time since July 17 that the county has gone a day without a new case reported.

On July 17 a total of 265 people had tested positive in Laois during the pandemic. The increase in late July continued in the more than for months since, sometimes at a rapid rate. There are now 986 officially recorded coronavirus positive tests in Laois. That is an increase of more than 270%.

Another positive sign is that the incidence in Laois has begun to fall again and is now to 50.8 per 100,000 population on the back the new cases and the 43 cases in the past two weeks. It reverses a recent upward trend in the incidence. Laois is now in the top ten counties in terms of controlling the incidence though it was in second place at one stage.

The national incidence has also fallen to 79.7 per 100 k on the back of 3794 cases in the two weeks to midnight December 2.

In its daily statement NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been notified of six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 2,080 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, December 2, the HPSC has been notified of 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 73,228* (821 denotified) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

NPHET highlighted cases in the following counties: 56 in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 13 in Limerick, 11 in Kilkenny, 11 in Monaghan. The remaining 66 cases are spread 15 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 224 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases published on Thursday, 82 are men / 101 are women, 60% are under 45 years of age, the median age is 36 years old.

