COVID UPDATE: New cases in Laois as technical glitch gives false low Irish count

More new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed for Laois in the past 24 hours, while a higher number of cases is going to come nationally this Saturday, after a technical glitch was discovered in the recording of cases.

Six more deaths have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team this Friday, December 4, and there are 265 more cases across Ireland.

The figures up to midnight, Thursday, December 3 give 265* confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 73,491** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, and 2,086 COVID-19 related deaths.

Yesterday Laois had no new cases for the first time since July 17. There are now 986 officially recorded coronavirus positive tests in the county. Today the figure is 'less than 5'. When case numbers are lower than five an exact number is not given to protect patient identity.

In continued positive signs for Laois, the 14 day incidence fell again and is now at 49.6 per 100,000 population on the back the new cases and the 42 cases in the past two weeks. It reverses a recent upward trend in the incidence. Laois is now in the top 12 counties in terms of controlling the incidence though it was in second place at one stage.

The national incidence has also fallen to 78.3 per 100 k on the back of 3727 cases in the two weeks to midnight December 3.

NPHET has revealed that a technical glitch gave a false low in figures in recent days.

"*A technical issue that delayed uploading of laboratory results to the HPSC has been resolved. It led to a reduced number of cases reported in recent days. The reporting will be reflected in a higher number of cases tomorrow. There has been no impact on the management of cases or the timeliness of contact tracing. Day on day variations such as these are taken into account in all epidemiological analyses."

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health is urging Ireland to keep up the progress.

“We are now entering an important phase in our collective efforts to suppress spread of the virus. We have made significant progress and reduced transmission in our homes and communities, but it will take a consistent individual effort from everyone to keep up that momentum in coming weeks.

“The recent stabilisation in cases that we have experienced is fragile, but it is within our grasp to maximise our protection against the spread of COVID-19. I urge you to use the public health advice on regular handwashing, social distancing and wearing of face coverings to safeguard you and your family from the devastating impact this virus can have, especially on our most vulnerable people.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health gave advice for this weekend.

“If you are heading out this weekend, please make every effort to keep safe. Plan ahead, meet outside where possible and keep your contacts to a minimum. Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and leave if your environment doesn’t feel safe.”

NPHET highlighted cases in the following counties: 84 in Dublin, 28 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Galway. The remaining 77 cases are spread across 18 other counties including Laois.

As of 2pm today, 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 27 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases published on Friday, 133 are men / 131 are women, 66% are under 45 years of age and the median age is low at 33 years old.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.