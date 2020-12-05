Covid-19 cases spike in Laois due to glitch with laboratory results

The number of new Covid-19 cases has spiked in Laois and Ireland due to a problem uploading test results according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which reports more than 450 new cases and 13 deaths..

A further nine new Laois places were reported in the NPHET daily statement published on Saturday, December 5 with 456 confirmed cases around Ireland.

NPHET reported that a technical issue that delayed uploading of laboratory results to the HPSC has been resolved. However, it led to a reduced number of cases reported in recent days.

NPHET says the reporting is reflected in a higher number of cases today. However, it says there has been no impact on the management of cases or the timeliness of contact tracing. NPHET adds that day on day variations such as these are taken into account in all epidemiological analyses.

The catch up in cases incidence in Laois has pushed the incidenc to 56.7 per 100,000 population on the back the new cases and the 48 cases in the past two weeks.

There have been 995 cases in Laois since February.

The national incidence is now 80.9 per 100 k on the back of 3,850 new cases in the two weeks to December 5.

In its daily statement NPHET reports that the deaths mean that there have been a total of 2,099 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now a total of 73,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland on the back of the catch up in cases.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted the following counties: 197 in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 33 in Limerick, 21 in Louth, 20 in Kilkenny.

The remaining 148 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

NPHET added that 219 are men / 235 are women, 59% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 39 years old.

As of 2pm today, 231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. Five additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

