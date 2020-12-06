Clear day for Covid-19 in Laois follows spike on Saturday

The spike in new cases of Covid-19 in Laois and Ireland has flattened a day later, with no new cases for Laois reported this Sunday evening, December 6.

There were nine new cases in Laois reported on Saturday, amongst 456 across Ireland, a predicted rise after a technical delay in uploading test results was corrected.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) today has reported 301 new cases and no new deaths.

There are now a total of 74,246* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, and a total of 2,099 COVID-19 related deaths.

The incidence rate in Laois has dropped back slightly today to 55.5 per 100,000 population on the back of 47 cases in the past two weeks.

There have been 995 cases in Laois since February.

The national incidence is now 80.7 per 100 k on the back of 3,842 new cases in the two weeks to December 6.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted the following counties: 119 in Dublin, 32 in Donegal, 16 in Cork, 13 in Kildare and 13 in Kilkenny.

The remaining 108 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Laois' neighbouring counties all had new cases today, with 8 in Carlow, 6 in Offaly, 7 in Tipperary and 13 each in Kildare and Kilkenny.

Two other counties in Ireland also had no new cases; Westmeath and Sligo.

NPHET added that of the new cases, 133 are men / 168 are women, 64% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

As of 2pm today, 231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. There were 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 74,246 confirmed cases reflects this.

NPHET said on Saturday that there has been no impact on the management of cases or the timeliness of contact tracing, and that day on day variations such as these are taken into account in all epidemiological analyses.