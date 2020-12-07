Covid-19 case total passes the 1,000 milestone in Laois

The passing of 1,000 mark for Covid-19 cases in Laois since the pandemic took old February is confirmed in the latest official figures from health authorities monitoring its spread in Ireland.

Nine new cases reported in the 24 hours up to midnight Friday, December 4 pushed the official total in Laois up to 1,005 according to figures compiled by the Health Surveillance Protection Team for the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The total represents 2% of the 73,948 official number in Ireland since the first case was confirmed on February 29.

October was the busiest month for the virus in Laois October with 355 people testing positive as the second wave took hold. June was the quietest month for the virus in Laois with just five new cases identified.

Many cases may not have been recorded due to less testing earlier in the outbreak.

The total number of cases for neighbouring counties up to December 4 were: Kilkenny, 1,090, Carlow 665, Offaly 1,187, Tipperary 1570, Kildare 4113. Dublin has had Dublin 27,547 cases while Leitrim has had 268.

The CSO reported last week that Laois accounts for 28 of the 2,099 deaths in Ireland since the pandemic the first death in early March.