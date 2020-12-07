New Covid-19 cases in Laois and warning of New Year surge

There are more new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Laois this Monday evening, December 7.

There are no new deaths reported today by the The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and there are 242 new cases in Ireland.

In Laois the case number is less than 5. When the figure is below 5, the precise number is not given to preserve patient confidentiality.

There is now a total of 74,468* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and there have been a total of 2,099 COVID-19 related deaths.

Meanwhile Christmas gatherings could result in a surge of cases in Ireland according to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

NPHET is warning that a major increase in close social contacts could result in 300 to 450 extra Covid-19 cases a day by New Year's Day and 800-1,200 cases by the second week in January.

There were nine new cases in Laois reported on Saturday and none on Sunday.

The incidence rate in Laois has remained at 55.5 per 100,000 population on the back of 47 cases in the past two weeks.

There have now been 1,007 cases in Laois since the first in late February.

The national incidence is now 80.4 per 100 k on the back of 3,830 new cases in the two weeks to midnight December 6.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted the following counties: 76 in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 22 in Kilkenny, 16 in Galway and 14 in Louth.

The remaining 87 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Laois' neighbouring counties all had new cases today, with a surge of 22 cases in Kilkenny, 5 in Carlow, 7 in Offaly, <5 in Tipperary and 9 in Kildare.

Three counties in Ireland had no new cases; Leitrim, Kerry and Monaghan.

NPHET added that of the new cases, 113 are men / 129 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old.

As of 2pm today 223 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 20 confirmed cases. The figure of 74,468 confirmed cases reflects this.