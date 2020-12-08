More than 7.5 million Covid-19 vaccines on order for Ireland

More than 7.5 million doses of four types of vaccines have been ordered for Ireland according to the Department of Health.

While none have been approved for use in Ireland but one is being used in the North and the UK the Department has set out the quantities on order.

It says the advanced purchase agreements entered into are:

Pfizer/BioNtech - 2.3 million doses

AstraZeneca/OU 3.3 million doses

Janssen J&J 2.2 million doses

CureVac To be confirmed

Moderna 0.88 million doses

The Irish Government has yet to finalise its vaccination plan but has agreed on who the vaccines will be allocated. The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the Government is planning.

“Recent news from vaccine developers are a beacon of hope after a very difficult year. Vaccination is a hugely effective intervention for saving lives and promoting good health. Of course, the safety and effectiveness of vaccines is our absolute priority and any COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland will have to be authorised by the European Medicines Agency.

"While we await news on whether these vaccines comply with all of the EMA’s requirements of quality, safety and efficacy, the Government has been working ahead on plans for the roll-out of vaccines,” he said.

A nurse at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast was the first person on the island to be vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine on Tuesday, December 8.



