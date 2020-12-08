More than 7.5 million Covid-19 vaccines on order for Ireland
Sister Joanna Sloan the first person on the island of Ireland to receive a fully-tested and approved COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 7.5 million doses of four types of vaccines have been ordered for Ireland according to the Department of Health.
While none have been approved for use in Ireland but one is being used in the North and the UK the Department has set out the quantities on order.
It says the advanced purchase agreements entered into are:
Pfizer/BioNtech - 2.3 million doses
AstraZeneca/OU 3.3 million doses
Janssen J&J 2.2 million doses
CureVac To be confirmed
Moderna 0.88 million doses
The Irish Government has yet to finalise its vaccination plan but has agreed on who the vaccines will be allocated. The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the Government is planning.
“Recent news from vaccine developers are a beacon of hope after a very difficult year. Vaccination is a hugely effective intervention for saving lives and promoting good health. Of course, the safety and effectiveness of vaccines is our absolute priority and any COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland will have to be authorised by the European Medicines Agency.
"While we await news on whether these vaccines comply with all of the EMA’s requirements of quality, safety and efficacy, the Government has been working ahead on plans for the roll-out of vaccines,” he said.
A nurse at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast was the first person on the island to be vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine on Tuesday, December 8.
Sister Joanna Sloan the first person in NI to receive a fully-tested and approved #COVID19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/lYFhd1cbyG— Department of Health (@healthdpt) December 8, 2020
