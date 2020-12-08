Laois new cases low but incidence not falling as neighbouring Kilkenny is in Covid-19 battle

It has been another quiet day for Laois on the Covid-19 front but the incidence is not falling and the county borders Kilkenny which has the second-highest incidence in Ireland.

Figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) show that there were less than five new cases of the virus reported in Laois in the 24 hours to midnight Monday, December 7. The precise number of cases is not identified on the day if there are between one and four cases for privacy reasons.

The incidence in Laois per 100,000 population is now 56.7 on the back of 48 new cases in the past two weeks. The county ranks in the middle of the table in terms of containing the disease. It has a better record than Offaly but is worse than Kildare.

Down the road in Kilkenny Kilkenny, there were 15 more cases and the country now has the second-worst incidence rate in Ireland at 178.4 per 100k. It has had 177 cases in the past two weeks.

The national incidence is 80.2 per 100 k on the back of 3,818 cases in the past two weeks.

NPHET also announced that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,097* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland (*denotification of 3 deaths).

As of midnight Monday, December 7 the HPSC has been notified of 215 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 74,682* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (*denotification of 1 confirmed case).

Of the cases notified today, NPHET highlighted the following counties: 74 in Dublin, 22 in Donegal, 15 in Kilkenny, 14 in Louth, 11 in Limerick. The remaining 79 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

NPHET also reported that of today's new cases 95 are men / 119 are women, 60% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37 years old.

As of 2pm today 210 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.