Covid-19 incidence drops in Laois as new case numbers remain low

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois has fallen while less than five new cases have been recorded in the county according to the latest daily update from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The report published on Wednesday, November 9 shows that incidence in the county has dropped slightly to 54.3 per 100,000 on the back of 46 new cases in the past 14 days. It has the 11th best incidence record out of 26 counties.

NPHET does not reveal the number of new cases in a day if between one and four cases have been reported for privacy reasons. The official Covid-19 tally for Laois reached 1,012 by midnight on December 7.

NPHET also reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been notified of five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,102 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. As of midnight Tuesday, December 8, the HPSC has been notified of 227 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 74,900* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (*9 confirmed cases).

The national incidence is 79.5 per 100,000 population on the back of 3,788 in the past two weeks.

Of the cases notified today 70 were in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 19 in Limerick,14 in Louth, 14 in Kilkenny with the remaining 84 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

NPHET also reported that 98 are men / 129 are women while 64% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 37 years old.



As of 2 pm today 224 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.